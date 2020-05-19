McDonald’s of Bowling Green has partnered with the Brown Bag Food Project to help diminish food insecurity in Wood County.
The partnership is a benefit, set for Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. at both drive-thrus, 1050 S. Main St. and 1470 E. Wooster St.
McDonald’s is donating 15% of all product sales at both Bowling Green locations that are ordered through drive-thru, McDelivery and mobile app orders.
The Brown Bag Food Project will then receive those funds as a direct donation to provide local residents a supply of food to meet their immediate needs as 14.8% of Wood County residents struggle with food insecurity.
The local McDonald’s owner/operator, Larry Ball, was more than happy to partner with the nonprofit.
“It’s an easy choice when it comes to partnering with organizations to better serve our community. McDonald’s not only serves up food in our restaurants, but is committed to ensuring our neighbors can live and lead a comfortable lifestyle. The Brown Bag Food Project is one of those neighbors, and their mission to diminish food insecurity is one McDonald’s is a proud supporter of,” he said.