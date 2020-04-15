A McComb man accused of breaking into a North Baltimore apartment has pleaded guilty to an amended charge.
Cameron Morris, 20, changed his plea to guilty Monday in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Molly Mack.
The state amended the second-degree felony charge of burglary to third degree and dismissed the theft charge, which was a first-degree misdemeanor.
Christopher Zografides said that his client wished to withdraw his plea of not guilty and change it to guilty.
According to Brian Boos, county assistant prosecuting attorney, had the case gone to trial, the state would have proved that on July 30, 2019, Morris trespassed in an occupied structure in the 100 block of North Main Street with the purpose to commit theft.
On that day, the residents returned home to find their door damaged and $450 in cash taken, Boos said.
Witnesses reportedly saw Morris leave the apartment complex around 1:45 p.m. When questioned, he said he was meeting with his probation officer in Findlay from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; however, during questioning, the police officer never told him what date the incident occurred.
The probation officer confirmed there was a meeting planned, but that Morris left at 10:30 a.m. for lunch. When the probation officer returned to the lobby at 2 p.m., Morris was gone. He was later incarcerated in the Hancock County jail, according to court papers.
The probation officer said he stole approximately $500 in cash from Morris’ pocket. Morris told him he won the lottery, according to court papers.
“Certainly the owners of this apartment are well-known drug dealers,” Zografides said.” However, there were independent witnesses that identified my client based on discovery.”
The state asked for $713 in restitution and Zografides agreed.
Mack told Morris that with his guilty plea, he could be sentenced up to 36 months in jail, pay a $10,000 fine and be on post-release control for three years.
Sentencing is tentatively set for June 1 to allow time for a presentence investigation.
Zografides said his client was sentenced a month ago in Hancock County where a presentence investigation was done and asked to use that and move up sentencing.
Morris remains free on an own recognizance bond.