Bowling Green police on Friday responded to a report of a man passed out in his vehicle in the 1600 block of East Wooster Street.
A caller at 12:27 p.m. reported the man was passed out at a pump at Speedway, according to the Bowling Green Police Division report.
The man, later identified as Dustin Willmarth, 30, of McComb, was taken to the hospital before being transported to the jail.
He was charged with obstructing official business and tampering with evidence.
Bond has been set at $15,000.
The incident is still under investigation.