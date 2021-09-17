McCLURE — Through Sunday at 9 a.m., unless otherwise notified, the Northwestern Water and Sewer District has issued a boil advisory for the Village of McClure, and residents on CR N, from CR 7 to Ohio 65, and all district customers on Route 65 in Henry County.
This boil advisory is necessary due to a waterline break. The waterline break occurred at Route 65 and US 6. While water service has been restored, a boil advisory has been issued for these customers as a precaution. The boil advisory impacts approximately 400 district customers in eastern Henry County.
Those under the advisory should not consume water without boiling it first.
Use boiled or bottled water for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, and food preparation until further notice.
Bring water to a vigorous, rolling boil and then boil for two minutes, and don’t cool the water before consuming it.
Instead of boiling, purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source.