Mayor-elect Aspacher to take oath of office

Posted: Monday, December 23, 2019 2:06 pm

Mayor-elect Aspacher to take oath of office

Bowling Green Mayor-elect Mike Aspacher will take the Oath of Office on Dec. 31 at 10 a.m. in the City Council Chamber, 304 North Church St.

Wood County Common Pleas Court Judge Matt Reger will administer the Oath.

Calendar

