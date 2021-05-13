On May 26 at 6 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial in City Park, Mayor Mike Aspacher will issue a proclamation declaring Bowling Green as a Purple Heart City. This declaration recognizes the extraordinary sacrifice those who have received the Purple Heart have made for the country.
The Purple Heart originates from the American Revolution, first being awarded to veterans who served more than three years “with bravery, fidelity and good conduct” by General George Washington as a badge of merit. Since that time, the Purple Heart has been awarded to servicemen and women for wounds received while in action against enemy combatants. It is estimated that 1.7 million veterans have been awarded the Purple Heart since World War I.
The public is welcome to attend. The proclamation will be read inside the Veterans Building if it is raining.