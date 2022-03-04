Bowling Green Mayor Mike Aspacher released a statement Friday about the death of Galen Ash, former chief of police.
I am saddened to hear of our collective community loss of Galen Ash, who served Bowling Green with loyalty and dedication. Galen served as a member of the Police Division for 36 years, entering service on January 1, 1961 and was promoted to Police Lieutenant in 1967, to Police Captain in 1975, and finally to Chief of Police in 1978. He served in that role until his retirement in 1997.
Throughout his tenure as Chief of Police, Galen brought many innovations and procedural changes that modernized the Bowling Green Police Division. Perhaps the largest and most impactful change was in leading the agency to becoming an internationally accredited law enforcement agency in 1993. This change brought best practices, annual reviews and inspections to ensure the fair and efficient operation of the Police Division. Thanks to the leadership, inspiration, and forward-thinking approach of Chief Ash, the Bowling Green Police Division has successfully maintained this accreditation ever since. Tony Hetrick, Bowling Green’s current Chief of Police added, “Chief Ash was a forward-thinking leader who always looked for ways to better serve the citizens of Bowling Green. Throughout his tenure as Chief he continually looked for ways to modernize and improve the Bowling Green Police Division. From renovation of the police facility to modern equipment and computerization, Chief Ash’s influence can be seen in the way the agency functions today. Thank you, Chief Ash, for your 36 years of dedicated service to the City and to our country as a United States Marine.”
Chief Ash was an extremely active member of the Bowling Green community outside of the Police Division. He was a member of the Bowling Green Noon Kiwanis, Chamber of Commerce, Bowling Green State University Falcon Club, and many other civic or charitable organizations. My condolences go out to his wife, Carol, and Chief Ash’s family. Galen leaves a lasting impact on our entire community and I am thankful to have been able to know and call him a friend.
