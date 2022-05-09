The Bowling Green Historic Preservation Commission is celebrating May as National Historic Preservation Month.
The month celebrates the nation’s heritage through historic places. Preservation is about protecting the sites and structures that represent meaningful history to our community and the generations to come.
The Historic Preservation Commission is teaching about Bowling Green’s buildings, the town and the histories that have shaped them.
Bowling Green, known initially as Mt. Ararat, was settled by pioneer Elisha Martindale in 1833 when he claimed 40 acres of land in Ohio’s Great Black Swamp. A year later, a postal carrier named the newly settled area after his hometown in Kentucky.
The draining of the swamp with massive ditches revealed rich farmland, which was also attractive to settlers.
In 1855, Bowling Green was formed as an incorporated village and later, in 1870, became the seat of Wood County.
In 1880, only about 1,539 people resided in the town, but Bowling Green experienced tremendous growth in the mid-1880s by discovering natural gas and oil.
Free gas attracted five glass-making companies, bringing about the town’s temporary moniker “Crystal City.” The gas and oil boom attracted innovation and spurred further business and residential growth.
In 1888, the town consisted of three newspapers, six churches, two banks and several manufacturing businesses. The town’s four largest employers were gas companies in 1888, with two railroads connecting the community.
In 1901, Bowling Green was given “city” designation upon reaching a population of over 5,000. It later became an education center, with the establishment of State Normal College (now called Bowling Green State University) in 1910.
Many historic buildings and districts have stood the test of time, such as the Wood County Courthouse (built in 1896, placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1974), downtown Bowling Green (placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1980), and Boomtown (placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1987).
Today, Bowling Green is a thriving community whose past is reflected in a vibrant, carefully preserved downtown and surrounding residential neighborhoods. This city boasts a manufacturing-based economy and a dedication to the arts and local history.
The HPC has created a Downtown Bowling Green Scavenger Hunt throughout May. Any age can participate by obtaining a copy of the scavenger hunt on the city webpage at https://bit.ly/HPChunt or a hard copy at the City Administration Building, 304 N. Church St.; Wood County District Public Library, 251 N. Church St.; Juniper Brewing Company, 145 S. Main St.; or the Downtown Bowling Green S.I.D. office, 217 S. Church St.
Enjoy a walk in town while noting the historic buildings and their architecture. Completed scavenger hunts can be submitted to the places listed above by the end of May for the chance to win a gift card from Juniper.
The HPC will highlight a historic building, site, or district each week in May. A description of the building or district, location and history with a picture will be featured.
After Preservation Month concludes, the HPC will be requesting nominations of historic buildings or sites the community would like to see featured monthly in the city e-news. Submit ideas at https://bit.ly/3vKjrSb.
Also, just following Historic Preservation Month, the library is hosting a Boomtown Walking Tour. Join Local History Librarian Marnie Pratt and Wood County Museum Director Kelli Kling for a tour through history to learn about some of the famous places and faces of Wood County’s Boomtown Era.
This tour is June 11 from 10-11 a.m. This tour meets in the library atrium, rain or shine. Registration is required. To register, call 419-352-5050, email woodref@wcdpl.org, or fill out the form at https://wcdpl.libcal.com/event/8856655.
For any questions about the Historic Preservation Month activities, call the planning department at 419-354-6218.