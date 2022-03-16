A Maumee man who said he ruined a friendship with his actions has pleaded guilty to sexual battery.
Jacob Miner, 20, appeared Monday in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Molly Mack.
“This is a tragedy for two families,” said defense attorney Jerome Phillips. “It has ruined a long-time friendship with this lady.”
On April 10, Miner coerced the victim to submit by any means that would have prevented resistance, according to the formal accusation.
He was indicted in September for rape, a first-degree felony, and sexual battery, a third-degree felony.
The rape charge was dismissed.
“There’s something to the notion that youth played a role in the conduct of the defendant,” Phillips said.
Miner has acknowledged the victim said “no,” Mack said.
“No matter how old you are, no means no,” she said.
Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Alyssa Blackburn said the victim could not make it to court and said she didn’t have time to write an impact statement.
“Obviously, she’s young and this is a pretty traumatic time she has gone through,” Mack said.
“I’m sorry for my misconduct and my actions that have affected not only my family but my friend’s family,” Miner said. “I lost a friend I really cared about.”
Mack said there is no presumption for or against a prison sentence.
However, “this charge is serious. It’s not only devastating to you and the victim but it extends to both families,” she said.
She sentenced Miner to 60 days in jail followed by three years of community control.
Upon release from jail, he must continue with mental health counseling and have no contact with the victim, even with her permission.
Miner also must register as a Tier III sexual offender, which will require him to register every 90 days for life.