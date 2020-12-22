A Maumee man whose family runs a used car dealership has been indicted for theft in relation to the titles of the vehicles being sold.
Patrick Michael Harrigan, 43, was indicted Dec. 16 for aggravated theft, a third-degree felony, and eight counts of improper use of a certificate of title, an unclassified felony.
The indictment indicates from April 18, 2018 to Feb. 14, 2020, he allegedly deprived multiple people of more than $150,000.
Harrigan also is accused of selling eight motor vehicles without delivering to the purchaser a certificate of title, on Sept. 19, Oct. 1, two on Oct. 15, Nov. 2, Nov. 5 and Nov. 12, all in 2019; and Jan. 10, 2020.
The Better Business Bureau lists on its website recent complaints reflect problems with consumers not receiving the title to the vehicle purchased at Harrigan Family Automotive, of which Patrick Harrigan is listed as the owner.
In a separate case, he was indicted for identity fraud, a fifth-degree felony, after using a Michigan license plate belonging to another.
His business, located on Fremont Pike in Perrysburg, burned on June 14. The lot was being vacated at the time of the fire, which is being investigated as arson.
A Wood County grand jury indicted 19 individuals Dec. 16.
• Co-defendants Keith Askin, 28, Redford, Michigan, and Patrick Maye, 30, Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania, each for two counts identity fraud and one count receiving stolen property, all fifth-degree felonies. On May 15, 2019, they are accused of receiving or disposing of credit cards knowing the property had been obtained through a felony and then holding themselves out to be the owners of the credit cards
• Brandi S. Shadbolt, Wauseon, for theft, a fifth-degree felony;,and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia, a fourth-degree misdemeanor. On Sept. 26, she allegedly stole numerous items from Walmart valued at more than $1,570 and was wearing a lanyard that held syringes and methamphetamine.
• Taron Y. Robinson, 35, Lexington, Kentucky, for trafficking in marijuana and possession of marijuana, both third-degree felonies. On Aug. 10, he is accused of preparing for distribution at least 1,000 grams of marijuana, which he had in his possession.
• Ryan Brown, 45, Bowling Green, for aggravated menacing, a first-degree misdemeanor; and robbery, a third-degree felony. On Oct. 22, he is accused of yelling at a woman as she pulled into a parking spot in the 100 block of South Main Street. Court papers indicate Brown then drove to and parked in city Lot 2 and then ran through the alley to where the victim was parked. Video footage shows him striking the driver’s window. He then opened the door and the victim exited the vehicle and attempted to push Brown back. He backed the victim up against the inside of her car door and appeared to be yelling at her. At one point, he lunged at her with his hands in a fighting position. The victim reported he kept telling her he was going to kill her. He then grabbed her cell phone which had fallen to the ground and took off running back to Lot 2.
• Joshua J. McGowan, 33, Pemberville, for receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony; having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony; and improper handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony. On Nov. 16, he is accused a having a loaded firearm in a motor vehicle that was accessible to the driver or passenger. In his possession was a Haskell .45 caliber handgun he knew had been obtained through the commission of a felony offense. He is accused of carrying a firearm although he was convicted of a felony offense in 2017.
• Jesse Lee Palacio Sr., 42, Toledo, for aggravated menacing, a first-degree misdemeanor; and telecommunications harassment, a fifth-degree felony. On Jan. 15, he is accused of, via a phone call, causing Perrysburg License Bureau employees to believe that he would cause them serious physical harm.
• Joseph Charles Williams, 29, Bloomdale, for burglary, a second-degree felony. On Nov. 26, deputies were dispatched to Bloomdale for a report of burglary. Two witnesses heard breaking glass at the front of the house and then said that they saw the suspect leave through the front door. The suspect, later identified as Williams, got in an SUV and one of the witnesses followed him to Vine Street. The victim said the window of his back door was damaged and a PlayStation had been taken, and he suspected Williams, who was a friend of his son. Williams said he entered through an unlocked door and walked through to see if the resident was home and then left. He later produced the stolen PlayStation.
• Troy Anthony Stoll, 55, Perrysburg, for abduction, a third-degree felony;,and aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony. He is accused of restraining the liberty of the victim in a way that created a risk of physical harm to her or placed her in fear after entering her home with the purpose to commit assault.
• Djuan Maurice Lampkin, 25, Detroit, for trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound and possession of a fentanyl-related compound, both second-degree felonies. On May 1, at least 10 grams on the controlled substance was found in his possession with the intent to distribute.
• Guillermo Moreno, 40, Chicago, for possessing criminal tools, a fifth-degree felony; operating a vehicle with a hidden compartment used to transport a controlled substance, a second-degree felony; trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound and possession of a fentanyl-related compound, both first-degree felonies. When he was stopped Nov. 3 on Interstate 80 in Lake Township for following too close, he reportedly gave consent of a search of his vehicle and an after-market hidden compartment as located under the third-row seating. When accessed, police found two kilograms of suspected fentanyl.
• Lamont Andrew Russell, 40, Bowling Green, for rape, a first-degree felony, after he allegedly engaged in sexual conduct on Nov. 4 with a woman after compelling her to submit by force or threat of force.
• Buchner Victor Castro, 43, Bronx, New York, for possessing criminal tools, a fifth-degree felony; trafficking in marijuana, a third-degree felony; possession of marijuana, a third-degree felony; and possession of hashish, a fifth-degree felony. On Aug. 19, he was allegedly found in possession of more than 1,000 grams of marijuana with the intent for distribution, as well as at least two grams of liquid hashish and a digital scale.
• Douglas Scott Irvin Jr., 40, Toledo, for rape, a first-degree felony, and gross sexual imposition, a third-degree felony. From June 1 to Aug. 31, 2012, he is accused on engaging in sexual conduct with a 9-year-old; on Dec. 25, 2011, he is accused of having sexual contact with an 11-year-old.
• Jamal Islah Raymound Griffin, 30, Toledo, for unauthorized use of a vehicle, a fifth-degree felony, after he allegedly took possession, on March 17, of a 2020 Hyundai Elantra pending final approval from the finance company. When his financing was not approved and he was told the return the vehicle to the dealership, he refused.