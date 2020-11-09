For the first time since 2009, a new person will be leading the county recorder’s office.
James Matuszak has unseated Julie Baumgardner for Wood County recorder by fewer than 2,000 votes.
The unofficial results from Tuesday’s election posted on the Wood County Board of Education website show Matuszak with 32,032 votes (52%) to Baumgardner with 30,142 (48%).
Baumgardner, the Democratic incumbent, was trying for her fourth term.
Matuszak, who is a certified public accountant in Perrysburg, said he wanted to fill a role in county politics above and beyond being on Perrysburg Council.
In December, he will complete his seventh year on council. He said when he ran for that office, he promised to run for more than two terms.
He said he will not be able to hold both offices and will step down from council.
“Even if I’m allowed to, I won’t,” Matuszak said about continuing.
He said one area he wants to focus on when assuming the recorder role is making more information available online.
Matuszak said as recently as (Wednesday), he had someone who uses that office tell him services need to be updated.
In a pre-election YouTube video, he said he thinks his professional background suits him well for the post.
The nature of the work can be tedious and it is important to get documents recorded quickly and accurately, he said.
Matuszak focuses on taxation, “and believe it or not clients don’t like it when you make a mistake.”
He strives for perfection in his job, which he has been doing for 30 years.
The recorder’s office, located on the second floor of the Wood County Courthouse annex, is filled with all the documents related to Wood County real estate: deeds, easements, mortgages, leases, liens and power of attorneys.
“I don’t think there is any one reason why the Wood County voters selected me over her,” he said.
He said he would presume that the Wood County voters elected him because they wanted to see if he could improve the office.
Matuszak pointed out he was way behind when it was just absentee ballots and early voters. Early in the evening he was down by 6,000 votes, and he was “pleasantly surprised” when he saw that margin shrink as the evening wore on.
“Those are probably people I had an opportunity to meet,” Matuszak said.
He said the greatest resource he gave to his campaign was his time. He participated in Republican Party events to make sure people were aware he was on the ballot. He went door to door and put signs out throughout the county.
He said many people he talked to did not know who his opponent was.
“They’re probably more likely to vote for the person they know,” he said.
Matuszak said he did not plan to give up his CPA office.