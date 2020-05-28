In this Jan. 29, 2009, photo, Sean Murphy, alleged mastermind behind a $2 million jewelry heist from the E.A. Dion jewelry manufacturing company in 2008, in Attleboro, Mass., listens to a list of charges brought against him during arraignment in Attleboro District Court. At right is court officer Howie Werman. In a February 2020 letter to The Associated Press, the career criminal said he is hoping to catch a break on his prison sentence from burglarizing a Brink’s warehouse in Columbus, Ohio, during which he accidentally set millions of dollars on fire.