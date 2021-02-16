A blinding snowstorm that reduced visibility to almost zero and led to a level 3 snow emergency dumped a foot of snow in Wood County.
The storm started Monday around the dinner hour and continued into the early morning hours of Tuesday. Almost everything, including schools, Bowling Green State University and local offices, was closed on Tuesday.
There was one death reported. A man was killed Tuesday morning when his ATV was involved in a crash with a vehicle in Troy Township.
The Wood County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene at 8:20 a.m. in the 23000 block of Bradner Road.
The crash involved a northbound BMW X5 and an ATV, which was plowing snow.
The investigation showed that the ATV failed to yield the right of way to the BMW, according to the sheriff’s office.
The operator of the ATV, Edwardo Torres II, 48, was pronounced dead at the scene. The BMW driver, Jason Minarik, 47, was not injured. Both men are from Troy Township, according to the sheriff’s office.
Troy Township Fire and EMS and Shane’s Towing Services, Northwood, assisted.
The incident is under investigation.
The Bowling Green Fire Division battled a house fire on Monday at 525 W. Gypsy Lane Road at 10:18 p.m.
Response was delayed due to the road conditions, and firefighting activities were made more difficult by the blowing snow, said Deputy Chief Aaron Baer.
Upon arrival, no smoke was seen due to the blowing snow, he said, but as firefighters walked the structure, they saw smoke from the eaves.
The occupant was out of the house when fire crews arrive.
The fire was contained to the attic and there is smoke damage throughout the structure, Baer said.
“There was significant damage to the roof of the structure,” he said.
Water was freezing shortly after hitting the structure, although there were no issues with water freezing in the fire hoses. Two engines and a ladder truck were dispatched.
Firefighters “definitely had issues with the heavy blowing and drifting snow causing difficulties extinguishing the fire,” Baer said.
Crews returned to the station at 12:41 a.m. Tuesday.
Wood County Sheriff Mark Wasylyshyn said that this was one of the worst snowstorms he’d witnessed in 25 years.
“The key was the amount of snow coming down and the amount of wind we had,” he said.
He declared a level 3 snow emergency shortly before 3 a.m. Tuesday after winds created large drifts making a lot of roads impassable. He added that plows couldn’t even keep the main roads clear.
It dropped to a level 2 around 10 a.m. Tuesday after Wasylyshyn was in contact with police chiefs around the county who told him all their main roads were open and the highway garage said all roads would be plowed by 10.
The sheriff said early forecasts said the snow was supposed to stop around 2 a.m. and the wind was supposed to die down around 3.
If that had happened, it would have given plow drivers time to clear the roads before people had to head into work.
“But the wind did not die down and the snow did not stop,” he said.
“The good news is we had very few crashes, but we did have some slide-offs or people stuck in the roads,” the sheriff said.
A level 1 snow alert was declared at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
In a level 1 snow alert, roadways are hazardous, with blowing and drifting snow. Roads may also be icy. Drive very cautiously.
A level 2 snow advisory means roads are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow and/or icy condition. Only those who feel it is necessary to drive should be out on roadways. Employees should contact their employer to determine if they should report to work.
A level 3 snow emergency means all municipal, township, county, state and U.S. routes in Wood County are closed to non-emergency personnel. No one should be out during these conditions. Those traveling on the roadways may subject themselves to arrest. All employees should contact their employer to see if they should report to work – only essential personnel may go to work, and only if their route is passable.
“People need to drive for the conditions,” Wasylyshyn said.
Thirty-one disabled vehicles were pushed out of the snow overnight in the city, said Bowling Green Police Division Chief Tony Hetrick.
“At the rate of snow that was coming down and the wind, it was pretty treacherous out there,” he said.
There were no injury accidents, he added.
This was one of the worst storms since he came to the city in 2014, Hetrick said.
“I would say this is definitely one of the top two or three since I’ve been here as far as amounts and drifting.”
Hetrick said he doubted that the city would lift the snow emergency Tuesday.
“It’s just a function of getting the streets cleared and the snow removed,” he said.
Erin Konecki, deputy director for the Wood County Emergency Management Agency, estimated that a foot of snow fell. There were drifts up to 4 feet in some places, she said.
“I knew it was going to hit us, but it almost seemed surreal — we haven’t had something like this in so long,” she said. “This is just one of those things that it’s so important to pay attention to the forecast and prepare.”
There is more snow on the way.
“I think Thursday is going to be nowhere near this — 3.5 inches at the worst, over the whole day,” Konecki said.
The last big storm to hit the county was in 2014, but this one was worse, she said.
“Our county is so large, the geography is so diverse, you have to pay attention to what it’s like in your area,” she said.
Northern Wood County agencies were reporting less than a quarter mile of visibility early Tuesday morning, she said.
Lake Township Police Chief Mark Hummer said plows were pulled off the road around 11 p.m. Monday when visibility dropped to zero. They started again at 2 a.m.
Their main incidents were a semi sliding off Ohio 795 and an Ohio Department of Transportation truck in the ditch Tuesday morning, also on Route 795, east of Swartzwalder Road.
“Going to a level 3 definitely helped,” Hummer said. “It cut our traffic down so we could play catch-up.”
A plow is a big piece of equipment that’s difficult to see out of and around, he said.
“So the less you have to go around or be concerned about allows them to clear in a quicker fashion,” Hummer said.
He said this is one of the most ferocious storms he’s ever seen — not including the Blizzard of ‘78.
“This is one of the top two or three, the volume, amount of snow and wind,” he said. “We’re very fortunate, though, it was a light snow.”
The Perrysburg Township Police Department had logged 54 calls for service since the start of the storm, as of early Tuesday afternoon.
“We’re still fielding calls from stranded vehicles,” Det.-Sgt. Todd Curtis said. “There were times where the visibility last night was less than 20 feet.”
He urged people to stay off the roads.
“There was very poor visibility. Don’t take unnecessary risks. It’s important for people to ask if it’s really necessary to be out in those types of conditions,” Curtis said.
“There were no serious accidents, but we still have cars on several roadways waiting for tow trucks. At one point Reitz Road was impassable, even for the tow trucks. The guys and gals in the department haven’t had a chance to write them all up yet. It was literally call to call, and the officers still have to get around in this stuff.”
Perrysburg Township Fire Chief Tom Brice expects that the vehicle crashes will be on the rise as people get back on the road.
“There is a false sense of security that people get,” Brice said. “We have to slow down. Everybody has to slow down. It definitely slows our guys down.”
He asked people to adopt a fire hydrant and clear them of ice and snow.
The storm snow total at midnight was 6.5 inches, which is 0.47 inches of meltwater, as collected by the Bowling Green Wastewater Pollution Control statisticians.
“Most of the snow came before midnight,” James Benschoter, pollution control operator for Bowling Green, said. “After midnight, a lot of it was the blowing and drifting. It was a mess.”