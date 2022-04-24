A Massillon man who lured a county teenager to a Toledo motel has been sentenced to prison.
Matthew Abraham, 23, appeared April 7 in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Joel Kuhlman.
He had been indicted in December 2020 with kidnapping, a first-degree felony; gross sexual imposition, a fourth-degree felony; sexual imposition, a third-degree misdemeanor; importuning, a fifth-degree felony; and attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, a fifth-degree felony.
Abraham pleaded guilty in February to the amended charge of kidnapping, a second-degree felony, and the remaining charges were dismissed.
According to Wood County Chief Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Pamela Gross, Abraham struck up a relationship with the teen one week before the incident. He tried to convince her to give him her home address so he could pick her up to look at the stars.
On Sept. 29, 2020, he drove more than 140 miles from Massillon and arrived in Perrysburg in the middle of the night. The teen got into the vehicle and Abraham drove them to a Miami Street motel in Toledo.
He parked, got in the back seat, locked the doors and started touching her; she told him to stop.
Members of the Toledo Police Department, on patrol, saw the fogged windows of the vehicle and noted the two were in the back seat covered by a blanket.
They found duct tape, lubricant, condoms and handcuffs in the vehicle, Gross said at Abraham’s plea hearing.
According to the indictment, on Sept. 30, 2020, the Rossford Police Department’s school resource officer reported that she was told of an incident with one of her students.
The SRO said she had heard a 13-year-old was picked up by a 22-year-old male who drove to Rossford from Massillon and took her to a hotel in Toledo.
The teen, when interviewed by police, said she had been communicating with Abraham on social media. They had shared photographs where they were both clothed and he had told her he was 17. She said he had convinced her to go for a ride because he knew a good place they could stargaze.
Wood County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Alyssa Blackburn at sentencing recommended eight years.
Kuhlman imposed a definite minimum term of five years and an indefinite maximum term of 7.5 years in the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction.
Abraham must register as a Tier III sex offender, requiring him to register every 90 days for the rest of his life, as well as register on the Violent Offender Database for 10 years.
He will be subject to mandatory post release control of five years.
He was given credit for 331 days spent in jail.