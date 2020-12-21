A Massillon man has been charged with kidnapping after he allegedly picked up a Perrysburg Township teen under false pretense.
Mathew Burnham Abraham, 22, was indicted Wednesday for kidnapping, a first-degree felony; gross sexual imposition, a fourth-degree felony; sexual imposition, a third-degree misdemeanor; importuning, a fifth-degree felony; and attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, a fifth-degree felony.
On Sept. 30, the Rossford Police school resource officer shared that she was told of an incident with one of her students.
The SRO said she had heard a 13-year-old was picked up by a 22-year-old male who drove to Rossford from Massillon and took her to a hotel in Toledo. While there, they were located by Toledo police in a vehicle in the parking lot. Several sexual accessories were found in the vehicle.
The teen, when interviewed by police, said she had been communicating with Abraham with social media for around three days. They had shared photographs where they were both clothed and he had told her he was 17. She said he had convinced her to go for a ride because he knew a good place they could stargaze. She agreed and he picked her up at her home in Perrysburg Township.
After getting into the car, he told her he was 22 and when he pulled into the hotel parking lot, she told him they would not be able to see many stars from that location. Abraham reportedly then got into the back seat and took his shirt off and asked her to join him. After several requests, when she joined him, he began kissing her and made sexual advances, according to the indictment. Shortly after telling him to stop, police arrived.
The importuning charge is because he allegedly solicited the teen to engage in sex.
He was released from jail on an own-recognizance bond with the condition he have no contact with the victim, and have no unsupervised contact with any minor.
On Dec. 3, these charges in Toledo were dismissed with the consent of the victim.