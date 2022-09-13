Emirates Muzzled Media

A painting of Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the late leader of the United Arab Emirates and ruler of Abu Dhabi, left, and Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, the late ruler of Dubai, hangs outside the offices of the offices of the Al Roeya newspaper in Dubai, UAE, Sept. 3, 2022. A state-linked newspaper published a story this summer about a hot-button issue in the country: How Emiratis are coping with high fuel prices. It ended up seeing over 40 people fired and the paper was declared dissolved. The purge at Al Roeya newspaper reflects the intense challenges facing local journalists in the UAE. (AP Photo/Jon Gambrell)

 Jon Gambrell

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The story about high fuel prices was safe, editors agreed, even under the strict press laws of the United Arab Emirates.

Instead, it unleashed a firestorm at Al Roeya newspaper in Dubai. Within days, top editors were interrogated. Within weeks, dozens of employees were fired and the print paper declared dissolved.

0
0
0
0
0