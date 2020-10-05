With coronavirus cases on the rise in Wood County, Bowling Green Council on Monday voted unanimously to extend the city’s mask mandate through the end of the year.
“I think, in keeping with the eternal optimistic view, that we hope we can start the new year without masks,” said Council President Mark Hollenbaugh, who proposed the change to council.
Council passed the mask mandate this summer following a number of meetings on the subject and a reportedly large amount of public input. The legislation initially set the deadline for the end of the mandate at Oct. 31.
“I believe that, given the current situation, that it would be advantageous to extend that deadline,” Hollenbaugh said. “So I am going to move that the mask ordinance date be extended out to Dec. 31. … I think we’ll be able to reassess it in December.”
Councilman Neocles Leontis said he sent council members some data.
“It’s very interesting to see how the number of the cases in the county were growing in May and June after we reopened the economy somewhat,” he said.
But, Leontis said, a “couple weeks” after the city’s masking order started, the numbers of coronavirus cases began to level off.
“Now we do have an upswing again,” Leontis said, adding that it was likely related to students returning to Bowling Green State University. “But, in any case, it’s very important that we keep this going.”
He thanked Police Chief Tony Hetrick and Bowling Green Police Division officers for their education and enforcement efforts related to the ordinance.
“It’s clearly showing up in the data,” Leontis said.
“It’s clear that this needs to be extended,” said Councilman John Zanfardino.
The extension passed unanimously.
Earlier in the meeting, Hollenbaugh also praised the BGPD for their work with the mask ordinance.
“When we looked at the mask ordinance earlier in the year,” Hollenbaugh told Hetrick, “you gave me some very good feedback on that. I just want to say how much I appreciate the fact that you and your officers have conducted themselves in such a professional manner” regarding the ordinance’s enforcement, and in educational efforts surrounding it.
“I think that we have benefitted from that as a community,” Hollenbaugh said. “I know a lot of us spend a lot of our time at home now … but I’ve had the opportunity to speak with people in other communities and the mask wearing in places like Putnam County or Napoleon or Marion, various places I’ve spoken to people, it is at best 50% out in public. And here in town I think our major concern is whether someone is wearing (a mask) properly or not, not whether they’re wearing it at all.
“We knew we were going to have troubles when the students returned and our population doubled,” Hollenbaugh continued, “and I can’t help but think that the work that (the police) have done has kept this from becoming a disastrous situation. So please thank them from me for that.”