All visitors entering the Wood County Courthouse Complex should wear a mask, scarf or other covering on their face prior to entering the building.
The mask requirement was announced in a news release. This will become a requirement on Wednesday.
Wood County is unable to provide masks to visitors. Additionally, all visitors will have their temperature taken and be asked several health questions before being permitted to proceed. If they have a fever greater than 100 degrees, they must wait while a representative of the office they wish to visit is contacted.
The Wood County Landfill is operating and accepting traffic from commercial haulers, contractors/businesses and municipalities, however the individual public drop‐off is closed at least through May 1.
The Wood County residential recycling drop‐off sites are open. The county is experiencing an increased usage at all of the sites. The county requests that individuals place only allowable materials in the bins and refrain from placing excess materials on the ground. People placing items on the ground may be cited by local law enforcement for littering. If the bins are full, the site is closed. The bins are emptied weekly on Wednesday. To obtain information about the residential recycling program and rules of operation, visit the solid waste district website: www.recyclewoodcounty.org.
The public session of the Wood County Commissioners will occur on Tuesdays at 9:15 a.m. Thursday meetings are canceled at this time. The commissioners will be participating in board session remotely by audio conference call.
The conference call will be made available to the public in the commissioners’ meeting room. Social distancing will be strictly enforced. Directions to participate in the teleconference will be posted with the weekly agenda on the county website. Minimal business will be handled in session during the public emergency.
The courthouse complex remains open. However, access to many county offices and departments is restricted. To obtain phone numbers to county offices and departments, visit the county website: www.co.wood.oh.us To obtain information by phone, call 419-354‐9000 or 866‐860‐4140 (toll free).