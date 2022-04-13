Mask requirements are being dropped at the Wood County Committee on Aging facilities.
At Wednesday’s meeting, the board voted to make facial coverings optional, effective immediately.
Denise Niese, executive director of the committee on aging, said the new policy is one of personal choice and respect.
COVID-19 vaccination status will not be checked, she said.
“We would prefer those who are unvaccinated to wear a mask. But we are not carding,” Niese said after the meeting. “We also want respect for others who choose to wear a mask.”
Those who are unvaccinated should continue wearing masks. Anyone is welcome to continue wearing a mask, and they are encouraged.
“Our (coronavirus case) numbers are very low in the county,” she said during the meeting. “Our seniors have been very patient and compliant.”
The board initially discussed asking those who are unvaccinated be required to wear a mask. Niese said vaccine cards would not be asked for at the doors of the eight senior centers.
“I’m not carding people,” she said.
“We need to empower people to make the right choice. We also need to empower people to choose for themselves,” Niese said. “My bottom line for the last two years is it’s really none of your business.”
Board member Ben Batey encouraged the board to follow the Centers for Disease Control guidelines. Batey is Bowling Green State University’s chief health officer and the former Wood County health commissioner.
If someone recently had COVID, he or she has natural immunity. Also, if someone had a booster or just got vaccinated, that should be taken into consideration, he said.
“We’re entering a phase where the differentiation between vaccinated and unvaccinated — to your point we have no way to monitor that,” Batey said.
The board agreed to follow CDC guidelines and health department recommendations, and not require masks.
Batey will work with staff on signage.
“I have no issues at all with what your recommendations are,” said board President Paul Herringshaw, who was participating in the meeting via Zoom due to a head cold.
Niese said that common sense should be used when considering wearing a mask at the senior centers and during activities.
“I can see the yoga class taking their masks off because of the spacing in there,” she said. “Quite frankly, those who are playing cards, it’s their choice, but I would encourage them to continue masking because they’re 18 inches apart.
“It’s personal choice, but people need to respect other people’s choices,” Niese said. “You have 90-year-olds. Respect your peers.”
Niese praised the committee on aging staff for continuing to be flexible through the pandemic. She said that other senior agencies are reducing services to two and three days a week, due to staffing issues.
“It goes back to the fact that this agency has always cross trained,” Niese said.
COVID testing continues, she said. There are three unvaccinated staff members who are tested every two weeks, along with staff who want to be tested.
In other business, the board heard that the Perrysburg Senior Center addition is still not open.
The addition does not have an occupancy permit because additional fire alarms are needed, beyond what was called for in the original plans.
“It’s a supply chain issue with the parts for the fire alarm system,” Niese said.