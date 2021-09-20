Masks are now required when visiting the Bowling Green and Walbridge branches of the Wood County District Public Library.
The board voted unanimously in favor of the mandate at Monday’s meeting.
Director Michael Penrod said the requirement will make it easier for staff to “pivot” and offer in-person storytimes and programs inside the libraries later this fall.
Penrod presented several points for the board to consider before a vote was taken.
“We wish we weren’t having this conversation,” he said.
Wood County Health Commissioner Ben Robison recommends that masks be worn indoors, Penrod said.
“This is the strongest advisory that the health commissioner is allowed to have. They don’t have the ability to make a county-wide mandate,” Penrod said.
He said masks are required in several buildings around the county, including the senior center, Bowling Green, Otsego and Lake schools, Wood County Courthouse and office complex, and Bowling Green State University.
Masks are optional in Bowling Green city buildings, Penrod said.
At the libraries, staff and patrons have been encouraged to wear face coverings.
“We are seeing more staff wear masks over the last two months,” he said.
Board member John Fawcett said that if Robison is strongly recommending masks, he supports the mandate.
“I’m fully on board with that,” he said.
Board President Brian Paskvan said the masks will be an easier sell if it means “we can do some of the things we’ve put off.”
Becky Bhaer, board vice president, said a mask mandate is a balancing act between freedoms. She added that it will give freedom for an immunocompromised person to come into the library.
“It is a hard decision to ask people to wear a mask when you know they don’t want to, when they feel you’re taking away their freedoms,” Bhaer said.
"If the numbers start to go down … we can always back off.”
The board unanimously approved the mandate.
Board member Nathan Eikost was absent.
An informal mask survey was done of the staff; 28 responded and 68% said they favored some kind of mask rule, he said.
Penrod said the in-person, outside storytimes at Wooster Green and the Carter House in Bowling Green and Veterans Park in Walbridge have been very well attended.
Virtual and outside events are planned into December, he said.
“We’re hoping for a long, warm, dry fall,” Penrod said.
But masks mean there could be some inside programming, he said, adding that children under age 12 are not eligible for the coronavirus vaccination, which is a challenge for storytime planning.
In addition to having events in the library, the masks could also make it easier to lift occupancy requirements, Penrod said. The library is limited now to 45 people. One visit, with a two-hour limit, is also permitted, per day.
The library is back to full hours, Penrod said.
He is hoping to open the Carter House later in the fall for rentals. The last to come back at the library will be public use of the meeting rooms, which will be in use for story times and programs, Penrod said.
“The only thing we’re not doing is gathering of people in the building,” he said. “We’re continuing to deliver service, just in a different way.”
The library’s first mask mandate expired in May.
Also at the meeting, Penrod said that the holiday tree lighting ceremony, which was canceled last year due to the pandemic, will be held this year. There will not be a concert inside the library, but the restrooms and hallway will be open, he said.