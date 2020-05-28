Bowling Green State University faculty will be required to wear a mask and will have staggered workday start times, as face-to-face classes begin in the fall.
A letter to faculty and staff, sent out by President Rodney Rogers on Thursday, details some of the multi-phased plans for the return to campus.
“I recognize your eagerness to learn more about planning for the fall and resumption of activities later this summer. We are being intentional as we consider a variety of scenarios,” Rogers said.
Two university-wide planning groups are leading the efforts, focusing on student academic and non-academic experiences and campus safety and operations.
Ben Batey, Wood County health commissioner, is chairing the subcommittee on health protocols. BGSU officials are also working with other Ohio public universities and other higher education institutions across the nation.
“As we make decisions and plans, we will continue to follow the science and comply with the recommendations and orders from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Ohio Department of Health,” Rogers said.
“There are many unknowns, and while our plans are still evolving, we want to share what you can begin to expect as we prepare for in-person learning. We will not be returning to how we operated our campuses in the past – there is a new normal, requiring us to be flexible and adaptable.”
Some of the health and safety protocols:
• Before returning to campus, each employee will complete online training to ensure awareness of recommendations and orders from the CDC and the Ohio Department of Health. This training will be available in mid-June.
• Before returning to campus, each supervisor will conduct a health and safety assessment of their workplace.
• Before coming to campus each day, all employees will complete a self-administered wellness check. Anyone who has a diagnosis or symptoms relating to COVID-19 must notify the university and not physically report to the campuses.
• Each employee will be required to wear a face mask in all indoor public and shared environments. In the absence of the ability to physical distance, face masks will be required at outdoor spaces.
• Each employee will be required to adhere to physical distancing requirements in classrooms, common spaces and outdoors.
• Classrooms will be retrofitted or reconfigured for appropriate physical distancing.
• All personal workspaces must be cleaned and sanitized. Supplies and personal protective equipment will be made available. In addition, the university will enhance its daily cleaning protocols in all facilities.
• Each employee will be required to comply with the university’s current travel restrictions.
• For employees that meet the CDC’s definition of an individual at risk of severe illness from COVID-19, we will have a process to request special accommodations. A process for submitting a request will be available in early June.
• In collaboration with the health department, the university will conduct health monitoring, contact tracing, testing surveillance, and will work to assist with quarantine and isolation protocols.
Campus repopulation will occur in phases.
In June, critical personnel and researchers will return to campus, and other faculty and staff will remain working remotely. All campus events are canceled.
BGSU will begin to repopulate in July with more employees. Faculty and staff will be notified in advance by your supervisor or chair about when to return to our campuses. Presuming safety protocols are followed and departmental workspace check sheets completed, employees, including researchers and those needing to be on campus in preparation for the fall semester, will begin to report to campus.
Campus events will remain canceled through July.
“During August, repopulation to a new normal level will be achieved. To ensure social and physical distancing and to allow for the appropriate office and facility safety measures, the density of our employee footprint will be reduced. We should be prepared to work alternating schedules to avoid high density on our campuses,” Rogers said.
“Each of us will be required to sign a COVID-19 social compact outlining our shared expectations to minimize risk in response to this global pandemic. This compact will include detailed expectations regarding public health protocols.”
Rogers said he also plans to appoint a chief health officer, a cabinet-level position.