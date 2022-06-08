Mask use will remain optional at the Wood County senior centers, despite a request from a frequent diner at the Bowling Green facility.
David Love asked the Wood County Committee on Aging Board, which met Wednesday, to reinstate mandatory mask use, citing an uptick in coronavirus cases in the county.
According to a June 2 Wood County Health Department update, the community is at a “medium” COVID-19 level. There have been 248 cases in the last seven days and four hospitalizations.
Love said he was representing 11 seniors who regularly eat at the main senior center.
Denise Niese, executive director of the committee on aging, and the board, which discussed the issue later in the meeting after Love had left, said masks will not be mandated.
“We are comfortable where we are at this point,” Niese said. “We are strong proponents of personal choice.”
She added that signage will be going up, recommending masks. Masks are also required for those who are unvaccinated, “but we’re not carding people,” Niese said.
There are also temperature kiosks at all senior centers, along with quality masks, if people request them, she said.
Board member Louis Katzner asked to what extent are masks protecting people from coronavirus.
“It depends on the type of mask,” said board member Ben Batey, who is Bowling Green State University’s chief health officer and the former Wood County health commissioner.
Those seeking personal protection from COVID-19 should wear a KN95 or N95 mask, he said. Cloth masks help slow down spread when someone is sick or sneezing.
“The single layer cloth masks are a very minimal benefit,” said board member Tom Milbrodt, who is a doctor and the chair of the Wood County Board of Health.
Board member Jim Miles asked about the attendance numbers.
Niese said there were 85-100 seniors who come for lunch and 30-50 who eat dinner. There are another 100 who stop in daily for programs, she said.
It was also pointed out that masks can’t be used while people are eating.
At the April meeting, the board voted to make facial coverings optional. The board did not meet in May.
In other business, the board heard from Abhishek Bhati, who is an assistant professor of political science at BGSU. His research and teaching focus on nonprofit studies, international development, and public administration.
He is studying how the board can have more inclusion.
An extended board discussion is expected at the August meeting.
After the meeting, board President Paul Herringshaw said inclusion on the board means many things.
“It depends on how you want to define diversity. One of my concerns is to make sure that we’re getting all the different segments of the population that we serve, whether it’s blue collar or professional,” he said.
Niese said other categories include LBGTQ, urban, rural, agriculture, occupations and different ages.
Niese added that Bhati’s students have done research projects for the committee on aging over the past four years.
Herringshaw also reported that they are starting to look at the use of credit and debit cards to make payments to the senior center.
“We’re just studying it at this time,” he said, adding that it will be cost neutral to the committee on aging.
Niese also talked about the policy on bringing animals into the senior centers. Assistant dogs are allowed with certification, which is requested when entering the buildings, she said.
“We do ask for the paperwork. It’s our policy,” Niese said.