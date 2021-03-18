Bowling Green Council on Monday voted to again extend the city’s mask mandate.
During the meeting, Council President Mark Hollenbaugh reminded council that the mask mandate, in place since mid-July, was set to expire at the end of March. Council has been voting to extend the mandate largely on a quarterly basis.
“I’m inclined to believe that we would extend the ordinance beyond the end of March, however based on everything that I’ve seen with regard to vaccination,” there may not be a need to extend it beyond June 30, Hollenbaugh said.
Councilwoman Sandy Rowland said she liked the idea of again extending the mandate to the end of the next quarter, adding that council could always rescind it earlier if need be.
Councilman Greg Robinette requested that council put their heads together in the near future and identify criteria by which the mandate could be ended. He said community members have been asking him when the mask mandate could conclude.
“We, as a council, have not established any criteria upon which we might end this, we’ve only kicked that can down the road,” he said. “I think we owe it to our fellow citizens to clearly define the criteria under which we will end this independent of a date. So I ask that we do that, and publish that, and make that known. I think that’s a positive step.”
Hollenbaugh said that extending the mandate to June 30 could be the end of it, but he asked council to think about “what the end looks like, think about what the goal should be. … I think at some point we’re going to have to have a committee make a decision as to what the cutoff point is going to be.”
He suggested that the mandate be extended to June 30, though it could end earlier, and that council will come up with criteria that would end the mandate.
The extension passed 6-1, with Robinette voting no.