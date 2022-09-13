Financial Markets Wall Street

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. The stock market fell the most since June 2020, with the Dow loosing more than 1,250 points. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

 Julia Nikhinson

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks tumbled to their worst day in more than two years Tuesday, knocking the Dow Jones Industrial Average down more than 1,250 points, following Wall Street's humbling realization that inflation is not slowing as much as hoped.

The S&P 500 sank 4.3%, its biggest drop since June 2020. The Dow fell 3.9% and the Nasdaq composite closed 5.2% lower. The sell-off ended a four-day winning streak for the major stock indexes and erased an early rally in European markets.

0
0
0
0
0