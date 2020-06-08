Protesters march peacefully along Poe Road, just east of Haskins Road, Sunday evening in Bowling Green. The march, organized by Jocelynn Prater and Elizabeth Steffen, both 2020 graduates of Bowling Green High School, held the march to raise awareness of the recent death of George Floyd in Minnesota at the hands of a police officer. “We’ve all seen it, it’s not fair. Even though we are in a small community, and it might not happen ever day around us, it’s happening around the world,” said Steffen, while leading the march toward Wooster Green. When they arrived, the group of more than 100 took a knee for 7 minutes at 7 p.m.
