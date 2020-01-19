March for Life participants will gather at St. Thomas More - Sentinel-Tribune: News

March for Life participants will gather at St. Thomas More

Posted: Sunday, January 19, 2020 12:13 pm

Over 700 people from the Diocese of Toledo, including Bishop Daniel E. Thomas, will take part in the Annual March for Life in Washington, D.C., on Friday.

Participants will leave from St. Thomas More, 425 Thurstin Ave., on Thursday at 2 p.m.

