PERRYSBURG — City council on Tuesday approved a $21,000 engineering traffic study in an effort to potentially lower the speed limit on Maple Street to 15 miles per hour.
Residents claim, and an informal study by the police department showed, that 4% of drivers are exceeding the 25-mile-per hour speed limit on Maple Street by more than 5 mph. Because of a blind hill and many drivers towing watercraft to the boat launch at the end of the road, the speed limit is considered dangerous to families.
The engineering traffic study with DGL Consulting Engineers is meant to determine the appropriate speed limit. Should the study show that a 15-mph-speed limit is appropriate, council would then have to authorize a resolution requesting the lower speed to the Ohio Department of Transportation.
At the July 7 meeting, council directed the administration, through a formal motion, to prepare and present legislation to lower that speed limit to 15 mph.
It was then determined by Police Chief Patrick Jones, Administrator Bridgette Kabat and Law Director Laura Alkire that the Ohio Revised Code permits municipalities to raise speed limits without ODOT approval. However, the lowering of speed limits requires ODOT’s OK following a traffic study.
DGL Consulting Engineers would conduct two speed studies, one would take place immediately and another during the next walleye season in the spring.
At Tuesday’s meeting, Councilman Jim Matuszak asked if two studies were necessary and how much might be saved without the second study.
Walleye season is considered the busy season for that road, and the second study would only be necessary if the first study failed to conclude that the lower speed limit was unnecessary. The savings would be an estimated $3,000 and council could amend the resolution to forego the study, should it become unnecessary.
The city has already ordered temporary rumble strips to be placed in two separate areas on both lanes of Maple Street. They would be removed in the winter to accommodate snow plows, and then replaced in the spring. The police division is also deploying one temporary flashing speed limit sign in the northbound lane of Maple Street toward the boat launch.
In other business, council approved the acquisition of a Global Plasma Solutions Needlepoint Bipolar Ionization Technology air purification system for municipal HVAC systems with Campbell Mechanical Services at a cost of $166,785, to be funded by the CARES Act.
The units would be installed in 13 locations across the city with multiple buildings included in some locations. These units are meant filter out coronavirus. One of the locations would be the senior center.
Council also authorized an agreement with Proudfoot Associates to prepare plans, specifications, cost estimates and the bid package for approximately 20 easements for the East River Road Water Connection Project at a cost of $144,835.
Jonathan Smith, council president and public utilities committee chair, said that this is part of an on-going project to further connect with the Toledo water system.
There is an expected annual savings of $700,000-$750,000 annually, once the entire project is complete, perhaps every year for 100 years, Smith said.
Kabat estimated the combined costs for the entire project would be approximately $4 million, for a project payoff in less than five years.