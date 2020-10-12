TOLEDO — The Center for Innovative Food Technology has declared October as Manufacturing Month.
Did you know that manufacturing supports over 18 million jobs and drives economic growth for the entire United States? October is an opportunity to celebrate this power-house industry and highlight exciting career paths for graduating students.
On Oct. 22, Great Lakes Window in Walbridge will be hosting a virtual tour to get a look into modern manufacturing at their facilities along with insight from company leaders and information about career opportunities.
To learn more about or register for the Manufacturing Day events happening all month long, visit https://creatorswanted.org/find-events/.
CIFT is a developer and provider of technical innovations and solutions for the food processing, agribusiness and agricultural sectors of the economy in our region, our state and beyond. These innovations and solutions are developed in order to enhance the economic performance of the food processing and agricultural sector. CIFT is an affiliate of the Ohio Manufacturing Extension Partnership (Ohio) MEP program, designed to help small to mid-sized manufacturers in Ohio become leaders in their industry.
The Ohio Manufacturing Extension Partnership program is funded in part by the U.S. Department of Commerce, National Institute for Science and Technology, Ohio Development Services Agency and local partners including CIFT. Ohio MEP is driving productivity, innovation and global competitiveness for Ohio manufacturers with a focus on small and medium sized enterprises.