LIME CITY — Safety concerns related to the construction of a new manufactured home park in Perrysburg Township brought Wood County Engineer John Musteric to the last week’s township trustees meeting.
The engineer’s office had the plans for the Meadows at Tracy Road Manufactured Home Park because they need drainage and road construction approval. Musteric brought the plans to the trustees meeting to get Fire Chief Tom Brice’s opinion on the roads, for safety vehicle access. The plans show a single access road, which would extend off Latcha Road at the Tracy Road intersection.
“John’s right. We need to look at it in more detail. Generally speaking we’re not big fans of one-way-in to any place. Basic fire safety is two-ways-out,” Brice said.
The park is being constructed by the same owners of the Meadows of Perrysburg LLC, which is located to the north of the property.
The location is currently an empty field with a small pond and minor tributary to Cedar Creek running through it. The triangular shaped property is located roughly between Tracy Road on the east, Oregon Road to the west and the Ohio Turnpike on the south.
Musteric’s suggestion for a second road accessing the park would be to remove one or two of the planned lots at the western end of the property, tying into a cul-de-sac.
“You could access it from Oregon Road,” Musteric said of his suggested plan alteration. “We only allow 800 feet to a cul-de-sac and that is over a quarter of a mile. When I saw that I knew it was a safety issue.
“Tracy Road and Oregon Roads are my roads and we take a look at the access and stormwater.”
Trustees were also unaware of the project plans. Musteric said they were sent to the wrong email address at the Wood County Engineer’s office on Aug. 19 and Musteric was made aware of the project earlier this week when plans were found at the rarely used digital location.
Brice has the plans and will do a standard safety review for Musteric, including the suggested alternate configuration.