MAUMEE — A man carrying a toddler reportedly threatened to bomb a bank and escaped with an undisclosed amount of cash.
On Tuesday, Eric B. Smith, special agent in charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Cleveland Division, and David Tullis II, Maumee police chief, said that at approximately 1:14 p.m., a white male carrying a small child entered the Directions Credit Union, 1446 Reynolds Road.
The man presented a note to the teller, demanding cash and threatened the use of a bomb. The suspect took an undisclosed amount of money and fled the scene.
The suspect is believed to have fled in a silver Cadillac.
The suspect is described as a white male in his late 20s to mid-30s, approximate height 6 feet tall with a medium build. At the time of the robbery, the suspect was wearing an orange and blue hooded sweatshirt, black and white shorts, orange colored Nike shoes and a blue surgical mask. He was carrying a white tote bag.
The suspect’s child is approximately 2 years old.
Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact the FBI at 419-243-6122,or the Maumee Police Department at 419-897-7040.