An Oregon man has been ordered to pay back the money he stole from his ex-wife – with interest.
Richard Nye also must spend 17 months in prison for the theft.
Nye, 43, was indicted for grand theft for taking $12,000 from the bank account of his ex-wife, who lives in Rossford.
Wood County Common Pleas Judge Alan Mayberry on Tuesday handed down the prison sentence, starting immediately, along with the order for restitution.
Defense attorney Abbey Flynn asked for a stay, pending an appeal, which Mayberry denied.
She then asked for a restitution hearing, which the judge also denied.
In June 2019, Gretchen Nye approach police with a complaint that Richard Nye, who was not supposed to have access to any of her bank accounts, had taken $12,000 from her savings account.
During a jury trial in June, Nye was found guilty. At another trial that month, he was found not guilty of intimidation and retaliation against his ex-wife and her boyfriend.
Mayberry presided over both trials, as well as Nye’s recent indictment for money laundering, two counts receiving stolen property, two counts possessing criminal tools, and engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a first-degree felony.
Flynn said she has known Nye for a long time, and he has adhered to all his court appearances. He has had no criminal convictions since 1999, when “at that time he was at a different place in life.”
She asked for community control and restitution.
If he is allowed to remain in the community, he can earn back the money owed through his full-time employment, Flynn said.
Gretchen Nye asked to speak Tuesday prior to Mayberry’s ruling.
“To some people this isn’t a lot of money, but to me, who lives paycheck to paycheck, it is,” she said.
She is a single mom who picks up extra hours to earn the income for her diabetic son’s medicine and allow both her kids to play travel sports.
She said she borrowed the money from her retirement fund to make repairs to her home, where she has lived for 16 years. She was going to use the money to replace the roof and repair the plumbing in the bathroom.
“I had people lined up to fix both things when Rick stole the money from me,” she said.
Now she is making monthly payments of $343 on a loan she never used.
“You literally stole the roof from over their heads and the floor from under their feet,” she said to her ex-husband. “You never think about things like this, you never did. … You never thought about your kids, you only thought about yourself.”
Both of her children are ashamed of him, she said, and have no desire to see him and in fact haven’t for the last 14 months.
“They feel you chose money over them,” Gretchen Nye said.
She asked the court to show her children there is still justice.
“Prove to my children that all of this heartache and the emotional rollercoaster they have been on and the loss they have suffered is not going to be brushed off with a slap on the wrist,” she said.
She then asked the court to give the maximum punishment.
Wood County Assistant Prosecutor James Hoppenjans pointed out Nye had an extensive record, including grand theft auto as a juvenile as well as several receiving stolen property charges as an adult.
“Obviously, Mr. Nye has a problem with not having other people’s stuff,” he said.
He added that Nye also owes $7,000 in unpaid child support.
“He doesn’t take responsibility for his actions and has no intention of paying the money back,” Hoppenjans said.
He asked for an 18-month prison term plus the restitution of $12,000.
“I know what I did was wrong and I regret it every day,” Nye said, adding at the time of the theft he was in a difficult position in his life and he will do everything he can to give the money back.
“Have you given back one cent?” Mayberry asked.
Nye said he tried to, but she said no.
Flynn explained once the charges were filed, there was a no-contact order and then the trial, and she advised her client not to have contact with him.
“OK, then I’ve got my answer,” Mayberry said.
He said Nye’s prior convictions were not mentioned in trial, but they can’t be disputed.
“I am in a unique position because I heard all the testimony in trial,” Mayberry said.
He also has seen the pre-sentence investigation which shows Nye stayed in the department of youth services four times as a juvenile, and has served previous prison sentences for theft, possession of crack, and receiving stolen property dating back to 1995.
Then there is the series of new charges filed, he said, alluding to the recent indictment.
When sentencing for the theft, which is a fourth-degree felony, the presumption against prison can be overruled, Mayberry said.
He took two factors into his sentence: the victim suffered serious economic harm and Nye’s relationship with the victim facilitated the commission of the offense.
Until just moments ago, the defendant had shown no genuine remorse, Mayberry said.
“If he was genuinely sorry, genuinely apologetic, he could have made some restitution for the sake of his children if not anything else,” he said.
He added Nye’s care for his children is diminished when he owes $7,000 in child support.
“Taking $12,000 from a single mother of those two kids is particularly egregious, heartless and self-centered on your part,” Mayberry said.
He said he was torn about leaving Nye free to pay restitution or give him the sentence he deserved.
“Unfortunately, your children have learned a lesson about people in this world,” Mayberry said, adding while no physical harm has been done, Nye has harmed his children’s souls.
He then ordered Nye to spend 17 months in the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction and he must pay back the $12,000 plus the interest collected on the loan.
“I’m convinced that the order of this court will not totally bring justice to the victims … but I hope it is some solace for them moving forward,” Mayberry said.