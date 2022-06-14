The man found guilty of intentionally setting fire to an occupied Bowling Green home has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.
Michael Schaaf, 50, Findlay, appeared Friday in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Molly Mack. She sentenced him to a maximum of 10 years in prison.
After a four-day trial that ended April 29, the jury found Schaaf guilty of attempted murder, three counts aggravated arson and breaking and entering.
The first four charges were merged Friday.
The sentence for attempted murder was a minimum of seven years and a maximum of 10 years due to the offense meeting the criteria for the Reagan Tokes Act, which is used if an offense is a class one or class two felony. The range of a prison term carries a minimum and a maximum length of time.
Mack also imposed a sentence of 12 months for the breaking and entering charge.
The sentences will be served concurrently.
Schaaf must enroll in the violent offender database.
During the trial, Wood County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Alyssa Blackburn said Schaaf set the fire because he was frustrated and angry and wanted revenge on his ex-wife.
On July 8, 2020, Floyd Chamberlain woke at 2:30 a.m. to his wife coughing, the smell of smoke and the fire detectors going off in his home on Newton Road.
The Chamberlains are the parents of Schaaf’s ex-wife, Kristi Chamberlain.
Floyd Chamberlain led his wife, Joyce, to the garage, put her in a car, and backed it out to safety, Blackburn said.
Schaaf knew Joyce has Alzheimer’s, according to testimony.
A blue lighter was found 15 feet from the home and a test conducted by the Bureau of Criminal Investigation discovered that Schaaf’s DNA was on the handle.
Earlier in April, Schaaf had rejected a plea deal that would have dismissed the charges of attempted murder, breaking and entering, and felonious assault.
After the jury announced its verdict, the state dismissed a charge of felonious assault, which was a separate indictment that accused Schaaf of knowingly causing serious physical harm to the woman in the home.
Mack granted the state’s request for restitution to the State Fire Marshal’s Office for $3,644.
Schaaf is in the Wood County jail waiting transport to an Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction facility.