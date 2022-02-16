The man accused of luring a Perrysburg Township teen to an area motel has accepted a plea deal.
Mathew Abraham, 23, formerly of Massillon, was transported from the jail Tuesday to the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Joel Kuhlman.
He was indicted in December 2020 for kidnapping, a first-degree felony; gross sexual imposition, a fourth-degree felony; sexual imposition, a third-degree misdemeanor; importuning, a fifth-degree felony; and attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, a fifth-degree felony.
Wood County Chief Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Pamela Gross said the defendant has accepted the offer to plead guilty to F2 kidnapping.
The remaining charges will be dismissed at sentencing.
Abraham must register as a Tier III sex offender, requiring him to register every 90 days for the rest of his life, as well as register on the Violent Offender Database for 10 years.
Kuhlman said he will sentence both a minimum and maximum prison term.
The minimum term is two to eight years with the maximum 12 years, he said. There also is a possible fine of up to $15,000, he added.
According to Gross, Abraham struck up a relationship with the teen one week before the incident. He tried to convince her to give him her home address so he could pick her up to look at the stars.
On Sept. 29, 2020, he drove more than 140 miles from Massillon and arrived in Perrysburg in the middle of the night, Gross said.
The teen got into the vehicle and Abraham drove them to a Miami Street motel in Toledo.
He parked, got in the back seat, locked the doors and started touching her; she told him to stop, Gross said.
Members of the Toledo Police Department, on patrol, saw the fogged windows of the vehicle and noted the two were in the back seat covered by a blanket.
They found duct tape, lubricant, condoms and handcuffs in the vehicle, Gross said.
Defense attorney Aaron Schwartz said his client did not have any substantive disputes to those claims.
Sentencing is scheduled for April 7.
According to the indictment, on Sept. 30, 2020, the Rossford Police Department’s school resource officer reported that she was told of an incident with one of her students.
The SRO said she had heard a 13-year-old was picked up by a 22-year-old male who drove to Rossford from Massillon and took her to a hotel in Toledo.
The teen, when interviewed by police, said she had been communicating with Abraham on social media. They had shared photographs where they were both clothed and he had told her he was 17. She said he had convinced her to go for a ride because he knew a good place they could stargaze.
Abraham was released from jail on an own-recognizance bond in January 2021 with the condition he have no contact with the alleged victim and have no unsupervised contact with any minor.
In April, his bond was revoked, and a nationwide warrant was issued for his arrest after he was charged in Pennsylvania with rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, unlawful contact with a minor, statutory sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault (complainant younger than 16), corruption of minors, and fleeing or attempting to elude police, all felonies.
He was arrested in May and taken to the Wood County Jail, where he remains with no bond.