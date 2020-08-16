A man accused of inducing panic for leaving an unknown substance at the Bureau of Criminal Identification and Investigation on the Bowling Green State University campus has been sentenced.
Daniel Gerschutz, 73, of Carey, was sentenced in July after changing his plea to guilty to the amended charge of inducing panic, a first-degree misdemeanor.
The original indictment was for inducing panic, a fourth-degree felony.
He appeared before Wood County Common Pleas Judge Molly Mack, who sentenced him to 90 days in jail with credit for nine days served and the remaining 81 days suspended.
Gerschutz was put on community control for one year and must pay a fine of $1,000, $500 of which was suspended, as well as the cost of his prosecution. As part of community control, he must maintain good behavior and not commit any further criminal offenses. He also must contact an agency for an assessment for mental health counseling and stay away from the BCII offices.
Just four days earlier, he had pleaded not guilty to the felony charge and a trial date had been set for July 29.
If found guilty on the felony offense, he faced up to 18 months in jail and a $5,000 fine.
Gerschutz dropped off a bag of unknown substance at the BCII office on July 1, 2019.
After he left the powder, the office building had to be evacuated for six hours. The haz-mat team was called in and found no physical threats. There were no injuries, and no one was transported for decontamination treatment.