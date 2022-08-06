A Perrysburg man who escaped custody and was later arrested in Michigan has pleaded guilty to eight charges in two different cases.
Christopher Eldredge, 35, was transported from the jail Friday to the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Joel Kuhlman.
He pleaded guilty to escape, a third-degree felony; grand theft of a motor vehicle and receiving stolen property, both fourth-degree felonies; and five counts receiving stolen property, all fifth-degree felonies.
Eldredge must pay $250 in restitution.
“Two cases, a lot of charges,” said Kuhlman, who could impose a prison sentence of more than 10 years if all charges are served consecutively.
“That’s a lot of time,” he said.
Wood County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Jim Hoppenjans reported the offenses committed by Eldredge in chronological order.
He said that on April 6, Perrysburg Township police were advised that Eldredge was a person of interest in a stolen golf cart, taken through a breaking and entering.
Police drove by Eldredge’s home and spotted a golf cart.
The next day, two jet skis and a trailer were reported stolen.
Police again drove by Eldredge’s home and observed a trailer with two jet skis.
Police initiated a traffic stop of Eldredge’s Jeep, and reported neither the license plate nor the registration sticker matched him or the vehicle, Hoppenjans said.
The owner of the trailer and jet skis told police he did not give permission to anyone to take the Wave Runners, he said.
The value of the stolen merchandise was $8,000, Hoppenjans said.
Two search warrants of Eldredge’s home and garage recovered numerous items believed stolen, including power tools, hand tools, electronics and canceled checks and title for a vehicle that was not in Eldredge’s name.
Several pieces of merchandise were matched to those taken from a storage unit that had been broken into, Hoppenjans said.
The value of those stolen items was $1,000, he said.
On April 9 after being arrested, Eldredge was taken to the hospital because he said he had swallowed four small bags of heroin.
He was released from his handcuffs to use the bathroom and was told not to flush, Hoppenjans said.
When the deputy entered the bathroom to make sure Eldredge followed directions, he took off running, he said.
Eldredge unsuccessfully tried to enter two vehicles before running down West Wooster Street, entering Noir Salon and demanding car keys.
He stole a blue 2020 Hyundai Tucson, which was later recovered in Toledo.
He was arrested April 22 in Michigan.
A robbery charge will be dismissed at sentencing, which was scheduled for Oct. 7.
Eldredge remains in jail on a $125,000 bond.