Christopher Eldredge

Christopher Eldredge, left, escaped custody at Wood County Hospital in April and stole a car in Bowling Green. He pleaded guilty to several charges on Friday.

 Photo by Marie Thomas-Baird/Sentinel-Tribune

A Perrysburg man who escaped custody and was later arrested in Michigan has pleaded guilty to eight charges in two different cases.

Christopher Eldredge, 35, was transported from the jail Friday to the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Joel Kuhlman.

