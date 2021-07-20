The driver of a truck who died in a Monday crash at U.S. 6 and Bowling Green Road East has been identified.
Jeffery Peal, 57, Taylorsville, North Carolina, was killed when he failed to stop at a stop sign, according to the Wood County Sheriff’s Office. His southbound truck was struck in the intersection by a westbound Freightliner driven by Troy Pedraza, 49, Napoleon, at 1:33 p.m. The Freightliner had a trailer attached.
Peal’s passenger, Jason Bowlin 44, of Hays, North Carolina, was critically injured, but in stable condition, according to the news release.
Pedraza was not injured.
(This article has been corrected to say that the Freightliner was towing the trailer and that Pedraza was not injured.)