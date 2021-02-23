A man who died in a Feb. 12 fire on Brim Road had a bullet wound, but it was accidental, according to the Wood County sheriff.
The man, who has not been identified yet, died in the fire, not from a bullet wound found in his leg, said Sheriff Mark Wasylyshyn on Tuesday.
“He did not die from a gunshot wound. He died from smoke inhalation and from the fire. The fire’s what killed him,” Wasylyshyn said. “He was a big gun guy and had guns around his house.
“What we — the coroner, our detectives, the state fire marshal — think, is he probably had a gun on him and he accidentally shot himself, probably in the struggle getting out.”
The Wood County Coroner’s Office on Tuesday said the man has not been identified yet.
“There’s no thought of foul play,” Wasylyshyn said. “By investigating it — we talked to the family — he always had a lot of guns and carried a gun on him.”
The sheriff was asked if the wound impeded the man from escaping the fire.
“I don’t know that we’ll ever know that,” Wasylyshyn said.
They are 99% sure of the man’s identity, the sheriff said, but the coroner’s office will have the final release after its investigation is complete.
The Feb. 12 morning fire was at a residence at the intersection of Brim and Hannah roads, northwest of Bowling Green.
Washington Township Fire Chief Bill Gase said that when firefighters arrived, the one-story residential house was fully engulfed.
At its peak, there were 30-35 firefighters on scene, he said.