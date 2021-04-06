The man who died in a Brim Road house fire has been identified.
The Wood County Coroner’s Office on Tuesday identified the man as James Cann, 72.
His cause of death has not yet been determined.
Cann died in a Feb. 12 house fire on Brim Road. He had a bullet wound in his leg, but it was accidental, according to the Wood County sheriff.
The coroner’s office confirmed the bullet was incidental and had nothing to do with his death.
“There’s no thought of foul play,” Sheriff Mark Wasylyshyn said in late February. “By investigating it — we talked to the family — he always had a lot of guns and carried a gun on him.”