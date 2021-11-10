A Toledo man who brandished a gun at a Walbridge bar is going to prison.
Jeffery Price, 25, appeared Friday in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Joel Kuhlman.
Price was indicted in April for two counts felonious assault, both second-degree felonies; assault, inducing panic, and carrying a concealed weapon, all fourth-degree felonies; and aggravated menacing and using a weapon while intoxicated, both first-degree felonies.
He accepted an offer where he pleaded guilty to one count felonious, inducing panic, and assault. The remaining charges will be dismissed at sentencing.
“The charges in this matter are serious,” said Wood County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney James Tafelski. “It is fortunate there were not any serious injuries during this altercation.
“It was harrowing for everyone involved.”
On March 28, police were called to the Tap Room Bar, located on North Main Street in Walbridge, at 12:18 a.m. in reference to a man with a firearm.
Price had in his possession a .22 caliber revolver and pointed it at several of the bar patrons.
According to court documents, one witness said Price exited the bar screaming he was going to shoot everyone. When a woman tried to calm Price down, he pointed the gun at her and pulled the trigger. The witness then yelled at Price, and he pointed the gun at her and pulled the trigger.
Another witness, who was outside smoking, said she saw Price leave the bar and head to his vehicle. He told her that there were racists inside. When she asked what he meant, he reportedly told her he would shoot everyone inside.
This witness, who is a 911 dispatcher, tried to defuse the situation.
Price then rolled down his vehicle’s window and pointed the barrel of the gun to the middle of this witness’s forehead and pulled the trigger. She said she heard a metallic click, the gun did not fire, and multiple people grabbed her and pulled her back inside the bar.
A third witness reported an argument happened inside the bar, he followed Price outside and saw him put a gun to the woman’s head. He asked what Price was doing and then had the gun pointed at him. He walked to the backside of Price’s vehicle to take a picture of the license plate then called 911.
A second man said an altercation moved outside, and when he followed, Price pointed a gun at his chest. He said two guys grabbed Price’s hand with the gun and held it to the car. This witness said he grabbed the gun and took it inside the bar.
It was later determined the firearm was unloaded.
According to the report, Price refused to exit his vehicle when police arrived and continued to rev the engine and try to put the vehicle in gear. Due to his level of impairment and the safety of the surrounding public, officers were forced to break out the windows to place the vehicle in park and physically remove Price from the vehicle.
“We know any time a firearm is pointed at someone, bad things could happen,” said defense attorney Justin Daler. “I think my client understands that.”
He said Price has a minimal criminal history and had a mental breakdown. He asked for a sentence of community control with mental health counseling
“It was a very serious event that could have turned out to be a lot worse than what it was,” Daler said.
Price apologized.
“It was a bad day, and I shouldn’t have reacted like that,” he said. “I messed up.”
“Certainly, pulling out a weapon and pointing it at somebody … is about as fearful of a situation you can put somebody in,” Kuhlman said. “I can’t imagine a situation that would be much more threatening to a person than what you did.”
Based on the seriousness of the conduct and the impact on the victims, Kuhlman sentenced Price to a minimum term of five years and a maximum of 7.5 years in prison for the felonious assault charge.
He said typically F4 charges get a sentence of community control, but the number of incidents trumps that assumption. He then sentenced Price to 18 months for each of the remaining charges for a minimum total of eight years and a maximum of 10.5 years.
“I believe that the facts of this case support a consecutive sentence … to punish the offender,” he said.
Price was taken into custody and transported to the jail to await assignment to an Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction facility.