A Van Wert man is going to prison after assaulting a juvenile detention center employee.
Kaleb Flory, 18, was transferred from the jail Tuesday to the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Matt Reger.
He pleaded guilty in March to assault, a third-degree felony, and harassment with a bodily substance, a fifth-degree felony.
A second charge of assault was dismissed.
On Jan. 4, Flory was accused of biting an employee, and drawing blood, at the Juvenile Residential Center of Northwest Ohio while employees were attempting to get him back to his room.
According to court documents, Flory was being disruptive and non-compliant all day. He refused to return to his room. Employees got authorization to go “hands on” and grabbed Flory to attempt to put him back in his room. Flory spit at and bit one of the employees.
Flory was taken to the Wood County jail.
Defense attorney Sara Roller said her client had four convictions as a juvenile, but this was his first charge as an adult.
He has been participating in anger management and Alcoholics Anonymous while incarcerated, she said, and added he has been diagnosed with ADHD and disruptive mood dysregulation disorder, among other mental health issues.
“Being in an adult jail has made him realize this is not the path he should take,” Roller said.
“I know I did wrong. I wish I could go back and undo what I did,” Flory said.
“I just want to do better this time,” he said. “I know I can change, and I want to change.”
Roller asked for community control.
“I believe the defendant has shown remorse today, but there was serious physical injury to men in this particular case,” Reger said.
He mentioned Flory’s conviction as a child for a serious violent offense before he imposed a sentence of 30 months for each charge, to be served concurrently.