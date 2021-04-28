A man found sleeping behind a Bowling Green business was given a criminal warning for trespass.
On Tuesday at 2:05 p.m., Bowling Green Police Division officers were called on a report of a man sleeping naked at the back of a business in the 1000 block of South Main Street.
Police located the man, who is 64 and from Harrison Township, Michigan, sleeping in a corner next to a generator. When police saw him, he had pants and socks on and said he was sleeping and trying to get some sun.
He told police he was traveling on foot from Canada to Florida and stopped to get some rest.
When advised of the complaint, Williams said he would gather up his belongs and continue traveling south.