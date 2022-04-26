A warrant has been issued for an Indiana man wanted for attempted murder.
The Bowling Green Police Division responded to 1017 S. Main St. around 10:53 a.m. today after receiving a report of a male who had slashed several tires on a vehicle. While responding to that location, reports about shots being fired at 1039 Varsity West were also received.
Upon arrival, officers determined that the incidents were related.
The resident at 1039 Varsity West stated that Tyson Lynndale Wells, 44, Bloomington, Indiana, had attempted to enter the apartment. The resident confronted Wells at which time Wells allegedly discharged a firearm into the apartment. No one was struck by the gunfire.
Wells then fled the scene in a dark-colored pickup truck. Officers were unable to locate the vehicle.
A warrant for Wells was filed at the Bowling Green Municipal Court for attempted murder and aggravated burglary.