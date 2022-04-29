The Indianapolis man wanted by Bowling Green police for attempted murder has been arrested in Indiana.
Tyson Lynndale Wells, 44, was arrested at his home Friday by U.S. Marshals, said Lt. Adam Skaff with the Bowling Green Police Division.
He is being held in Indiana on felony warrants so it may take some time before he is extradited back to Wood County, Skaff said.
Wells faces charges of attempted murder and aggravated burglary after police responded Tuesday to a report of shots fired in the 1000 block of Varsity West.
The resident at that address told police that Well had attempted to enter the apartment. The resident confronted Wells at which time Wells allegedly discharged a firearm into the apartment. No one was struck by the gunfire.
Wells then fled the scene in a dark-colored pickup truck. Law enforcement later located the vehicle in the Fremont area, where Wells has family, Skaff said.
He is currently in the Monroe County, Indiana, jail. No charges are listed.