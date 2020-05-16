A 38-year-old man is dead after being struck on U.S. 6 Friday night, according to a Wood County Sheriff’s Office report.
Ryan Shank, was reportedly walking in the roadway on Route 6, about a 1/2 mile west of the Bowling Green Road West intersection. He was struck by a vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The sheriff’s office received a 911 call about the incident at 9:56 p.m.
The driver of the vehicle was not injured.
No charges have been filed and the incident remains under investigation.
A corporal at the sheriff’s office this morning said Shank’s hometown was not available at this time and more information should be available on Monday.