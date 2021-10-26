A Detroit man accused of leading police on a high-speed chase down Interstate 75, from Perrysburg then through downtown Bowling Green, has accepted a plea.
Darrin Walton Jr., 20, appeared Monday in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Molly Mack.
He was indicted in August for obstructing official business, a fifth-degree felony; failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony; and trafficking in marijuana, a fifth-degree felony.
Wood County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Lara Rump offered a deal for Walton to plead guilty to the failure to comply charge and the remaining charges would be dismissed at sentencing.
Defense attorney Steven Spitler accepted it on behalf of his client.
Rump said she would recommend community control at sentencing, which was set for Dec. 13.
Mack said there was a mandatory three-year minimum driver’s license suspension that she could extend for any term up to life.
On July 22 at 12:19 a.m. on I-75 in Perrysburg Township, an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper attempted to stop a vehicle that was traveling 90 mph in a 65-mph zone.
The vehicle pulled over onto the right shoulder and as the trooper made a passenger-side approach, it took off.
According to court documents, the vehicle, a 2015 Ford Fusion, continued southbound on I-75 reaching speeds exceeding 120 mph, swerving lanes and running up on other drivers. It exited at East Wooster Street and headed west toward downtown.
At this point, the trooper backed off while the Fusion continued at 90 mph through the downtown area before turning right onto North Church Street. It took the turn too fast and hit the curb, disabling the vehicle.
Walton, who was identified as the driver, fled on foot before being apprehended. A probable-cause search of the vehicle located a digital scale and three plastic bags of marijuana.