HOYTVILLE — A man was taken by air ambulance to a Toledo hospital after running off the road and striking a culvert.
Around 9:15 p.m. Monday, Wood County Sheriff’s Office dispatch received a call of a car off the road.
Mark Phillips, Deshler, was driving a 2017 Ford Escape eastbound on Ohio 18, near Milton Road, when he traveled off the right side of the road and struck the face end of a guard rail. He continued across a ditch and came to rest after striking the culvert.
Phillips was trapped in the vehicle, said Dep. Eric Reynolds.
He did not know the extent of Phillips’ injuries.
The Hoytville Fire Department was first on the scene with sheriff’s deputies arriving at 9:24 p.m., Reynolds said.
The crash is still under investigation.