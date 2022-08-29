Detroit Shootings

Detroit Police and investigators look over a shooting scene on Pennington Drive, north of Seven Mile Road, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in Detroit. 

 Jose Juarez

DETROIT (AP) — A 19-year-old man suspected of randomly killing three people on Detroit streets over roughly two hours may have been emboldened when he didn't encounter police after the first shooting, the mayor said Monday.

The victims included a single mother of five children who was waiting for a bus Sunday. Lari Brisco was planning to move this week to a suburb closer to her job as a medical assistant at an allergy clinic.

0
0
0
0
0