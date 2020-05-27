A man accused a holding a woman at gunpoint in her home has been sentenced to eight years in prison.
Isaiah Hill appeared Tuesday in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Alan Mayberry, who followed the state’s recommendation when sentencing Hill.
“He does have mental health issues and suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder due to issues that had occurred while he was a young man,” said Scott Coon in defense of his client.
Hill also suffers from panic attacks, anxiety and depression, Coon added. Since he has been incarcerated, Hill is working on his GED and attending AA.
“He understands that today he has to accept responsibility for his actions and be punished,” Coon said. “He is committed to making good use of the time he is going to be spending in the Ohio Rehabilitation and Correction Center to make sure he turns his life around.”
Wood County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney James Hoppenjans said Hill has escalated in his crimes, and quickly, from the burglaries committed in 2019 to the armed robbery in 2020.
“That underlines the state’s recommendation for prison sentencing,” he said.
“Obviously this has had tremendous impact on the victim. Having a gun pointed in your face and being woken with a gun pointing in your face is an unimaginably terrifying incident,” Hoppenjans said. “I think that is what is underlying the state’s recommendation.”
The two cases — the burglary and armed robbery — were combined at sentencing.
Hill, 19, of Ashtabula, was sentenced to five years to be served consecutively with a mandatory three years for the firearms specification on the aggravated burglary charge. Mayberry also followed the state’s recommendation and sentenced Hill to 36 months each on the two burglary charges to be served concurrent for a total of eight years.
“I’ve had a very hard and difficult life but that doesn’t give any excuse for what I did. But what I can say now is that the person that I was during these times is the person that I’m not now,” Hill said.
In 2019, he was indicted on two counts of second-degree burglary; and in 2020 on two counts of first-degree aggravated burglary with firearms specifications.
Hill accepted the offered deal that if he pleaded guilty to the first charge of aggravated burglary, the second charge would be dismissed.
The aggravated burglary charges stem from a January incident in Bowling Green where he entered a home in the 700 block of Elm Street and attempted to rob the resident at gunpoint. Police learned he was on probation and a GPS monitor put him at the Elm Street home at the time of the robbery.
At the time of this offense, a warrant was out for his arrest after he didn’t show up to court on two charges of burglary after being indicted in September for taking an Xbox gaming system from an apartment and trying to pawn it for cash. He pleaded not guilty, was placed on GPS monitoring system, and bond was set on his own recognizance.
According to reports from the Bowling Green Police Division, officers also responded to the 700 block of Elm Street on Dec. 12 for a 911 call regarding the resident being robbed at gunpoint.
The caller said two black men had entered the house and robbed the residents.
When police arrived at the home, one of the three residents told them she was asleep in her bedroom when she was woken by a black male who straddled her on her bed and covered her face with her own hand. She stated this male wore gloves but no mask and that she recognized him as a friend of a friend.
She said the man had a gun and placed it against her head and demanded money. The other man was wearing a mask and she could not see his face. That man had a hammer and never spoke.
She told him she had no money but would contact a friend who could get some. She said she used her cell phone to contact a friend and asked him to transfer $500 through Venmo to an account provided by the subject wearing the mask.
The phone log showed another name – Andre Jackson — owning the account the money was sent to. The victim said he had been in her house before.
The search of the victim’s phone showed the suspect in a Snapchat forum, and two police officers confirmed it was Hill. The victim then identified him in a photo lineup.
“I’ve been losing myself, to be honest with you. This gives me the time to find myself,” Hill said Tuesday. “I didn’t know who I was. I’ve done a lot of bad things in my past but now I know the way I should go.”
He said he was thinking last year he would become a father. That had given him something to live for, but when he lost the child, he lost himself.
Hill said he has gotten sober in jail and has the time to think of all the things he has done to hurt people.
“Everything that I had has been taken away from me so now I can restart.”
Mayberry said the third-degree felony charges for burglary do not have a presumption for or against a prison sentence.
However, the offense was committed as part of an organized activity committed by a group of burglars who helped Hill out financially, he said.
Recidivism is high as Hill was already on probation at the time of the second offense and has a history of criminal convictions, Mayberry said. He doesn’t have a juvenile record.
Hill must also pay $745 in restitution to two parties in the 2019 case. A forfeiture of $395 can be applied to that balance.
The first-degree felony charge carries mandatory prison time plus the mandatory time for the firearms specification, Mayberry said.
“Your relationship with the victim facilitated the commission of this offense,” he said.
It is presumed Hill will be released after 8 years, but the Reagan Tokes Act can add half again the sentence, “which could happen if you do not adjust appropriately to the institution,” Mayberry said.
That would take the maximum sentence to 10.5 years.
Following his jail time, Hill will be placed on five years of post-release control.
At the expiration of the 30 days in which Hill can appeal his sentence, any of his property seized by police will be returned to his mother.