A man accused of soliciting sex with an undercover police officer has been sentenced to prison.
Samuel A. Mitchell, 22, of Warsaw, appeared Tuesday in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Matt Reger.
Mitchell had been indicted in May for importuning and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, both fifth-degree felonies.
In August, he had pleaded guilty to the importuning charge, with the second charge dismissed at sentencing.
Defense attorney Michelle Ritchie said her client has received counseling and his parents were present as his support system.
“I think he would be a great candidate for community control,” she said.
Wood County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Brian Boos recommended community control sanctions.
Mitchell apologized for his actions, saying they were wrong and unacceptable.
“I will never do it again,” he said.
On Oct. 30, he solicited sex with a law enforcement officer posing as a person who was between the ages of 13 and 16. Days earlier, he provided obscene material to that officer.
Reger said he was concerned that Mitchell had told probation that this was the first time he did this, but research showed otherwise.
“That’s a little bit concerning to me,” he said.
“It sounds pretty intentional to me,” Reger said. “You knew this person was underage and you continued to pursue it.”
“He is very apologetic and he takes responsibility,” Ritchie said after a brief conversation with her client, who initiated the discussion.
Reger said typically a fifth-degree felony would warrant community control, but a sex offense is excluding from that assumption if the accused has an excessive record or is considered a danger to society.
“Although the defendant has said he desires not to do this again, the court is not compelled by that,” he said.
He imposed a prison sentence of 11 months in the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction with five years of post-release control.
Upon his release, Mitchell must register as a Tier I sex offender, requiring him to register annually for 15 years.
Ritchie asked for a stay in the sentence in order to allow her client to get his affairs in order.
Reger denied the motion and Mitchell was escorted out of the courtroom and taken to jail.