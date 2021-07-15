An Oak Harbor man who started a fire at an abandoned home has been sentenced.
Christopher Gaeth, 25, appeared Monday in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Molly Mack.
He had been indicted in February for arson, a fourth-degree felony.
On Nov. 22, he set fire to an abandoned home on Greensburg Pike, said Wood County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Alyssa Blackburn.
Defense attorney Michelle Ritchie said her client had no prior felony charges and he is taking full responsibility.
He told his therapist right away what had happened, she added.
Ritchie asked for a sentence of community control.
“He made a very bad mistake and I’m hoping he learns from this,” she said.
Gaeth apologized for his actions and said while he wasn’t in a good place at the time of the offense, he was getting better.
Blackburn recommended community control sanctions, a fine of $458 to pay for the arson investigation and 10 years on the state arson registry.
The registry is maintained and managed by the Attorney General’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation and requires anyone convicted of arson, aggravated arson, or an arson-related offense register their address annually with their county sheriff’s office.
The registration requirement is for live, but a court may reduce it to 10 years on the request of the prosecutor and investigating agency.
Mack said that it appeared Gaeth was going through a manic episode at the time of this incident, and that he has significant mental health issues to address.
Mental health services could have a positive impact on his future, she said.
Mack followed that recommendation and sentenced Gaeth to two years community control under the condition he continue his mental health treatment and have no contact with the property owner.
He also must pay the fine and register as a convicted arsonist for 10 years, she said.
Ritchie objected to the arson registry directive. She said it was not in the judge’s power to impose that sentence, and there is argument about the separation of power in that sentencing statute.
“We believe that the arson statute violates the separation of powers,” and that at least one court district in Ohio has deemed in unconstitutional, Ritchie said.
There is no case currently pending with the Ohio Supreme Court and it will be up to her client to decide if that is what he wants to do, Ritchie said.
Mack overruled the objection and said Gaeth could appeal the sentence if he wished.